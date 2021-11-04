Von Miller excited to join Rams and wake up to a 7-1 record in Los Angeles

Von Miller got a bit emotional as he departed the Denver Broncos earlier this week after he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of this week’s trade deadline.

While Miller’s affections for Denver remain, he is starting to get excited about the new opportunity that’s in front of him with the Rams.

“It’s starting to feel real good,” Miller said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “You look at all the talent that we have. I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1. In the back end of things, it’s not really that bad. It’s better for me. It’s better for the organization. And you just got to let reality sink in that I get to play with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd and Matthew Stafford and his solid offensive line. And they got a solid team. The Denver Broncos are still building. They’re still a family and stuff, but this team was ready to win it right now, ready to win championships right now. And I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Miller has won Super Bowl ring as a part of the Broncos with their victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. While the NFC appears to be congested at the top, the Rams are clearly one of the teams that are legitimately in the running to return to the championship game in February.

Miller now gets to pair with the league’s best defensive player in Donald, who will frequently draw double and triple teams from opposing offenses. That focus on Donald should free up chances for Miller and Floyd to cause problems off the edge.

The Rams were the league’s best defense last season. While they haven’t been bad this year, they haven’t played to the same level as last year’s squad. They’re allowing 21.0 points per game (10th) and 367.5 yards per game (21st). Miller’s addition could help the Rams get back closer to the level they saw a season ago.

“They’ve been playing great defense all year and I just want to add to it,” Miller said. “I want to add some of the things that I do best. My leadership and my energy and my positive vibes. I just want to contribute to a winning team. It’ll be fun.”

