The Broncos held meetings with CEO Joe Ellis earlier this week. They marched together with Ellis on Saturday.

Broncos players, coaches and executives led a peaceful protest in Denver.

Von Miller, Kareem Jackson and Drew Lock were among the players who marched, NFL Media reports. Ellis, coach Vic Fangio and the team’s vice president for strategic initiatives Brittany Bowlen also participated.

Miller and Justin Simmons were among those who spoke.

“The time is always right to do what’s right,” Miller said. “Once we have awareness, we’ve got to use our moral compass to make decisions on what’s right. Black, white, it doesn’t matter. It’s 2020. Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jim Brown are still fighting this fight, and it’s up to us to keep it going.”

Thousands of people showed up as protests continue around the country almost two weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer.

“I can’t say what this means as an African-American man to see so many people of different colors, different races coming together in solidarity,” Simmons said.

Von Miller, Drew Lock among Broncos who lead peaceful protest in Denver originally appeared on Pro Football Talk