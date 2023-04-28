Von Miller doubled down again, says DeAndre Hopkins wants to be on Bills

Von Miller seemingly will never be shy about discussing topics of interest during his tenure with the Buffalo Bills. Similar to before when the Bills were connected to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr, Miller doubled down again.

With OBJ, Miller noted multiple times that Buffalo and Beckham had talked and that he was open to joining the Bills.

Last week, Miller publicly said for the first time that DeAndre Hopkins wants to be in Buffalo.

However, there is a distinct difference between the two receivers. Beckham was a free agent. Hopkins is on a team, the Arizona Cardinals. The Bills would have to trade for him and the Cards would have to be willing.

But as far as Miller is concerned, he continues to think it’s possible. Perhaps a deal could get done at the 2023 NFL draft? Some are hopeful, but for now we wait.

Miller doubling down can be found in the CBS Sports clip below:

"That'll put us over the top … We know he wants to be a Buffalo Bill." – Von Miller on DeAndre Hopkins 👀 pic.twitter.com/8hZzL5QZuN — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire