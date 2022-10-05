Von Miller doing his best to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo Bills

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is starting to think about where he'd like to sign, and Von Miller thinks the Buffalo Bills are the right team.

Beckham Jr. is still recovering from the knee surgery that he needed after getting hurt in the Rams' Super Bowl triumph last February and is currently a free agent.

Miller, who was on that Los Angeles team, has repeatedly put it out there that OBJ might want to come to the Bills once he’s healthy enough to play and sign with a team and he hammered that point again on Wednesday.

“I talk to OBJ just about every week, checking in with him, keeping in touch with him,” Miller said. “He’s a vet in this league, he understands the way teams are built and I’m sure he looks at our team and I’m sure he can see himself fitting on our team.”

Odell Beckham Jr. attempts to elude the 49ers' Ambry THomas during the NFC championship game on Jan. 30, 2022.

OBJ is reportedly visiting the New York Giants soon, and he’s also interested in checking out the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Miller said, “Just me personally, just the way I like to think, when it’s time to start chopping the block, I think when it’s time to get down to business, I think I know where he’s going to be at.”

Of course, the Bills would need to do some salary cap gymnastics to make it work, but hey, if Miller thinks he can recruit him to Buffalo, you would think Brandon Beane would find a way to make it work.

