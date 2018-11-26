Von Miller does his best Bill Belichick "On to Cincinnati" impersonation originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Denver Broncos earned a huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, and defensive leader Von Miller channeled his inner Bill Belichick with the media in his postgame press conference.

The veteran linebacker did his best impersonation of the New England Patriots head coach's memorable 2014 press conference during which he repeatedly said "We're on to Cincinnati." Take a look at Miller's attempt in the video below:

"We're on to Cincinnati." @VonMiller channeling his inner Bill Belichick 😂 pic.twitter.com/pKGxiRQaOv — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 26, 2018

That was very Belichick-like. Miller's even wearing a hoodie!

We would assume Belichick appreciates Miller's focused approach to next week's showdown with the Bengals. Denver is 5-6 on the season and probably needs to win all five of its remaining games to reach the AFC playoffs.

Luckily for the Broncos, they have a pretty easy schedule to close the regular season, but their Week 13 game versus the Bengals is one of the two toughest left (also Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers).

