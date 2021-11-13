Edge rusher Von Miller had another limited practice Saturday, and the Rams list him as questionable for Monday Night Football.

Miller, acquired in a Nov. 1 trade with the Broncos, missed practice Thursday before returning Friday. He has not had a full practice for the Rams as he continues to rehab the left ankle he sprained in an Oct. 21 game.

He missed two days last week and was limited in the other and did not play against the Titans after a questionable designation.

The Rams, of course, ruled out receiver Robert Woods, who tore his ACL at Friday’s practice and will miss the rest of the season.

Center Brian Allen (elbow), cornerback Donte Deayon (thigh), receiver Ben Skowronek (thigh) and cornerback Darious Williams (ankle) are questionable.

Williams, Skowronek and Deayon did not practice Saturday, while Allen was limited.

The Rams added Williams to the practice report Friday as a limited participant. He came off injured reserve to play last week, seeing action on 35 of 57 snaps.

Von Miller, Darious Williams are questionable for Monday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk