Broncos edge rusher Von Miller announced two weeks ago he had tested positive for COVID-19, days after coming down with symptoms.

On Thursday night, Miller tweeted he is recovered.

“Got my results back,” Miller wrote. “I’m ‘negative’ for COVID-19.”

The only other active NFL player to reveal a positive diagnosis is Rams center Brian Allen. Saints coach Sean Payton also has recovered from COVID-19.

Miller’s positive test was a concern because of his asthma. He uses a nebulizer before strenuous activity.

Now, Miller can return to training for the 2020 season. He already has called winning defensive player of the year and leading the league in sacks as “attainable.”

Von Miller cleared from COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk