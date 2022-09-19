Von Miller calls his shot: ‘Josh Allen is gonna be the MVP’
Von Miller has played one game with the Bills.
He’s already calling his shot.
Via Bleacher Report, Miller said on the Von Cast Podcast that he predicts his quarterback is going to be NFL MVP.
Check out his bold claim via B/R below:
.@VonMiller: “[Josh Allen’s] gonna be the MVP.”
Do you agree? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AbYTW7mPSY
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2022
