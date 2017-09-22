Von Miller calls block by Cowboys rookie Noah Brown “dirty” and “baffling”

Broncos linebacker Von Miller wasn’t happy with a low block thrown by Cowboys rookie wide receiver Noah Brown. He called the block “dirty” on Wednesday, via Troy Renck of Denver7, and “just baffling” on Thursday.

Brown, making his NFL debut, didn’t wait long to leave a mark. In the Cowboys’ second play from scrimmage, an Ezekiel Elliott run, Brown motioned across the line and first hit Miller high before lowering into Miller’s knee.

Miller was limited in practice Wednesday with a knee injury before being a full participant Thursday.

“I feel pretty good,” Miller said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Like I said early, you’re going to have to fight through some injuries. Everybody is going to have to fight through them. My stance as a player is I’ve always tried to take care of my players on my football team and opponents as well, whether it’s the quarterbacks, receivers or running backs. When it’s the other way around, it’s just baffling. You can’t really spend too much time on it. Everybody’s situation in the National Football League is different. Everybody doesn’t have the same outlook that I and some of my comrades in the National Football League. Everybody doesn’t see it that way. Everybody doesn’t play the game like I play the game. You have to respect that.”

Tight end Jeff Heuerman (shoulder), safety Darian Stewart (groin) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) also returned to full participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday.