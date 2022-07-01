Von Miller calls Bills third ‘super team’ he’s played for (video)

In an interview during Von Miller’s induction into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, the newest member of the Bills dusted off another fantastic way of describing his team.

Giving a shoutout to his two former teams in the Broncos and Rams as well, Miller called the Bills another “super team” that he’s had the honor to play for.

“There’s guys that play their whole career and never make it to the playoffs and here I am on my third ‘super team.’ It feels good to be in Buffalo,” Miller said.

Miller went on to discuss the season ahead as well. For his full interview, see the video player above.

