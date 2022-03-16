Von Miller, Buffalo Bills make NFL free-agency splash with pass rusher to join AFC contender

The Buffalo Bills have come tantalizingly close to reaching the Super Bowl the previous two seasons, and are likely hoping their latest free-agency splash can put them over the top.

The Bills and eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller have agreed to a six-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

"It's been a crazy four hours going back and forth. Lot of things that I love in LA," Miller said, announcing the deal on Instagram. "But I just wanted you to know, I’m coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia, what’s good? Is 40 open?"

Miller is a two-time Super Bowl champion and was named the game's MVP when the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50. On Nov. 2, 2021, Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, who he helped win Super Bowl 56.

Miller has posted seven double-digit sack seasons during his 11-year NFL career. After missing the entire 2020 season after a suffering an ankle injury in practice, Miller played seven games for the Broncos in 2021 before being traded to the Rams, who went all-in on a Super Bowl run. With the Rams, Miller teamed up with three-time NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald to form a formidable defensive line duo that overwhelmed the upstart Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

Von Miller celebrates a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI.

Miller was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft, and earned NFL defensive rookie of the year honors that season. The following season, Miller recorded a career-high 18.5 sacks. In the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers, Miller registered 2.5 sacks en route to game MVP honors.

