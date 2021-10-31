Von Miller out for Broncos, Brandon Scherff out for Washington on Sunday

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Colts and Titans are headed to the fourth quarter in a barnburner. The Titans took their first lead 21-17 on a 5-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter. The Colts answered before the end of the quarter to take a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter. [more]