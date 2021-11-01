What Von Miller brings to the Los Angeles Rams

When the NFL and the NFLPA agreed to move the trade deadline back a few weeks, there were hopes that the later deadline would lead to perhaps some big deals, similar to what we see from other professional leagues.

Today might have been the kind of moment the parties had in mind.

According to Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are trading pass rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, in exchange for a pair of draft picks on the second day of the 2022 NFL draft:

Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN. Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility. pic.twitter.com/wJjlDOQkPU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Shefter later provided some of the terms:

Comp update: Rams are sending the Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for eight-time Pro Bowl LB Von Miller, per sources — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

As part of the trade, the Broncos are paying $9 million of Von Miller’s remaining $9.7 million salary, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

The fact that Denver is paying a large portion of Miller’s remaining salary is likely due to the fact that the pass rusher was set to hit free agency in the spring, and the Broncos were not expecting to retain him. As such, they will add a pair of draft picks and get something in return. Plus, that helps the Rams fit Miller in under their current available cap space.

But what does Miller add to the Rams? Well, now he slides into a defense that has Aaron Donald in the interior, Leonard Floyd on the other side and players like Jalen Ramsey prowling in the secondary. We’ll look at what Miller has left in the tank, and how he fits into the Rams defense.

A problem off the edge

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Since being drafted second overall in the 2011 NFL draft, Miller has been a presence off the edge for the Denver Broncos from moment his career began. He put 11.5 sacks on the board as a rookie in 2011, and just a few seasons ago in 2018, Miller posted 14.5 sacks along with 26 quarterback hits.

He missed the entire 2020 season with a brutal ankle injury suffered during practice, enduring a dislocated peroneal tendon. The organization still exercised the final year of his contract prior to the 2021 season, and he has appeared in seven games this season, notching 4.5 sacks.

While Miller might not be as explosive as he once was, he is still a presence off the edge. Take this pressure of Case Keenum from Week 7:

But perhaps the best example of what Miller forces opposing offenses to do, and how he can still impact the game off the edge, is this sack against the New York Jets. Miller again comes off the left edge of the defense, and has to work through two blockers:

On this play, the players who get singled up and then take advantage are Shelby Harris and Malik Reed.

Soon it will be Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.

Fitting in with the Rams

(AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Adding Miller into the Rams’ defensive front makes this a very difficult pass rush to game plan for. Right now the tandem of Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald have accounted for 11.5 sacks between them, with Floyd having six to his name and Donald the other 5.5.

That accounts for 46% of the Rams’ current sack total.

According to charting data from Pro Football Focus, the Rams have 172 quarterback pressures this season. Donald leads the way with 38, followed by Floyd with 32. Those pressures account for 41% of the Rams’ total pressures this season.

Now you are dropping Miller in on the other edge, across from Floyd and outside of Donald.

It does not take long to see how the two current Rams can impact the opposing pocket. Just yesterday, you saw Floyd get home for this sack with a vicious move off the edge against the right tackle:

The problem now for opposition offenses, when Miller is added to the equation, is how you handle things. Do you slide protection to one side and trust in your tackle on the other edge? Do you rely on backs and tight ends to consistently chip on every play, giving you some help but delaying their ability to get into routes and serve as outlets for the quarterback? Or do you go with more six- and even seven-man protection schemes, ensuring protection but handing the defense a numbers advantage in the secondary?

Those are tough questions to answer, but now the Rams are going to force their opponents to answer them each and every week.

