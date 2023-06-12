Von Miller: Bills have one of NFL’s best D-lines after Leonard Floyd addition

Von Miller thinks that Leonard Floyd puts the Buffalo Bills defensive line over the top.

Floyd, 30, signed a one-year deal in Buffalo last week. Once Miller returns from a season-ending knee injury, the duo will be coming off the edge for the Bills like they once did for the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to the prospect of having that success again, Miller said he thinks Floyd’s signing puts the entire Buffalo defensive front over the edge. Floyd, plus others such as Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa, now make one of the best D-lines in the NFL in Miller’s eyes.

Miller’s full breakdown on the Bills defensive line can be found via the Buffalo News clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire