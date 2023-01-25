Von Miller: Bills will have ‘multiple shots’ to win a Super Bowl

Von Miller was not on the field for the Buffalo Bills’ playoff run.

He did not have a say in their 27-10 divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was still recovering from knee surgery.

While the tone from many in the Bills locker room in the day since the loss, like from head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen, was about fixing things, Miller took a different tone.

At locker cleanout day, Miller said the proof is already there. He thinks the Super Bowl window in Buffalo is still very much open.

“Sometimes you just got to line back up, give us another year… to just go through it again,” Miller said. “We lost four games. We lost four games this entire year, out of 19 we played? We lost four of those. We had a great season, a great year.”

“I came here to have multiple shots to win a Super Bowl,” Miller added.

For more from Miller, see the attached WIVB-TV clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire