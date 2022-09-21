Von Miller: Bills defense has ‘killer instinct’

New free agency addition Von Miller has been making an impact on the Buffalo Bills defensive unit and pass rush.

And it’s showing only two games into the 2022 NFL season.

Miller, along with second-year players like Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham and defensive leaders like LBs Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, are attacking opposing offenses with robust energy.

Even when they’re winning.

“Whenever we’re up, we keep saying to each other, ‘Don’t blink, don’t let our foot off the gas,'” Miller said while addressing the media. “It’s a killer instinct, it’s a blood-in-the-water instinct.”

One of the most visible differences between the last two meetings between these teams was the way the Bills defense limited Titans star RB Derek Henry. He would have only rush for 25 yards on 13 carries and an average of 1.9 yards per carry. That was good for the second lowest statistical game of his career in which he had at least 13 carries.

The increase in dominance by the Bills on defense is showing in stats like these against top teams and players early this season.

“We have an attitude of domination,” Miller added. “We playing the game to dominate the game. We got a team full of killers and it’s led by our quarterback and our head coach.”

As one would expect, that coach in Sean McDermott is pulling the reigns back. It’s still week-to-week for him, but even McDermott noted how the first two efforts by his team in 2022 have been big time.

“Ya, I think it’s a good start,” McDermott said via video conference. “The fundamentals are showing up early in the season and that’s really what games come down to early in the year is fundamentals. And taking care of the football. I thought we did a phenomenal job with that offensively and special teams and then defense got takeaways. So I just think it was all in all a good game plan by the coaches and the players executed at a high level.”

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire