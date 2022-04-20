Von Miller: Bills have a collection of personalities like no team I’ve been on

Bills outside linebacker Von Miller has been on two different Super Bowl-winning teams, once with the Broncos and once with the Rams. But he thinks his new team is unique.

Miller said today after reporting to offseason work that the teammates he has with the Bills have already impressed him with their dedication to doing something great.

“I love these guys,” Miller said. “I knew about the team, I knew about the players here, but the collection of guys, the collection of personalities is nothing like I’ve ever ben on. I was with the Rams last year and it was like the Pro Bowl every day. You’ve got talented guys all around, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, I had Odell Beckham, his locker was right across from mine. We had a great locker room there, but this locker room is great. It kind of has like a college vibe here at the facility. The facility is great here. Whenever we’re here at work it’s great. When you walk outside, I’m still getting used to the wind and being in Buffalo, but everybody I’ve talked to that moved here from big cities, they love it. They grow this love for this city, they grow this love for snow and wind. I’m hoping that’ll be me but I haven’t gotten there yet. But when we’re here at the facility, it’s a dream. It just reminds me of why I made the decision to come here to Buffalo.”

Miller seems to think he can win a Super Bowl with the Bills, just as he did with the Broncos and Rams. If he does, he’ll be the first player ever to play on the winning team in a Super Bowl for three different franchises.

