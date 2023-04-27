There likely will never be an official grass of the NFL. If there ever is, it likely won’t be Pennington.

According to AdAge.com, via Sports Business Daily, the lawn and garden-care company has hired Bills linebacker Von Miller to serve as a spokesman in ongoing efforts to persuade NFL teams to dump artificial turf for real grass.

Miller stars in a new commercial that will debut this weekend, for the draft.

The Super Bowl 50 MVP suffered a torn ACL on fake grass at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.

The company said that one unnamed network rejected the ad. The effort also will include podcast ads and radio commercials aimed at getting viewers to sign a petition aimed at pressuring the teams that don’t use grass to make the switch.

Miller’s team is among those that do not have a grass surface.

The campaign comes at a time when the NFL Players Association has made the case for real grass, accusing the NFL of playing P.R. games in an effort to justify keeping artificial surfaces. Meanwhile, multiple NFL venues with artificial turf have gladly agreed to install grass in order to host World Cup games, given that grass is a non-starter for FIFA.

Hopefully, the NFL eventually will be finished with the fake stuff.

Von Miller becomes spokesman for lawn-care company pressuring NFL to switch to grass originally appeared on Pro Football Talk