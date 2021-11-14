Von Miller’s ankle injury was worse than Rams suspected when trade was made

The Rams acquired Von Miller from the Broncos before the trade deadline, sending Denver second- and third-round picks for the All-Pro pass rusher. He had missed Week 8 with an ankle injury, which has since lingered in the last two weeks.

Miller still hasn’t made his Rams debut but that could change on Monday night. Sean McVay said on Saturday that unless there’s a setback, he expects Miller to play.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning, though, that the Rams won’t play Miller until he’s close to fully healthy. And according to Schefter, Miller’s ankle injury is worse than the team first expected.

Miller will be a free agent after this season so the Rams may have traded two picks for half a season of him. And if he misses Monday’s game, the Rams have a Week 11 bye, so that would leave seven more games for him to play with the Rams.