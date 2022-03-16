Von Miller agrees to six-year contract with Buffalo Bills

Von Miller had a short but successful stint with the Rams. Now he's on to Buffalo. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams will attempt to run it back without outside linebacker Von Miller.

On Wednesday, the Rams lost a key part of their Super Bowl-winning team when Miller announced he was signing with the Buffalo Bills. Miller revealed the news on his Instagram account. The six-year contract averages $17.5 million per year for the first four years, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Miller, who will turn 33 this month, was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Rams last October in exchange for second- and third-round draft picks. Miller, a three-time All-Pro, had five sacks in eight regular-season games for the Rams and added four more in the playoffs, including two in the Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the Super Bowl, star defensive lineman Aaron Donald said the Rams could “run it back” if they kept their “super” team in place, and that included Miller.

The Rams had prioritized re-signing tackle Joe Noteboom, center Brian Allen and Miller, along with receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a knee injury during the Super Bowl.

Noteboom and Allen agreed to terms with the Rams, and the Rams announced that Noteboom signed his contract Wednesday, the first day of the NFL’s new league year.

But the Rams also suffered losses in addition to Miller.

Cornerback Darious Williams agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars and tight end Johnny Mundt agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, where former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is head coach and former Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips is offensive coordinator.

Williams and Miller were the fourth Rams defensive players to find new teams, joining tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, who signed with the Chargers and linebacker Obo Okoronkwo, who signed with the Houston Texans.

Offensive lineman Austin Corbett agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.