Von Miller admits to recruiting Joe Haden to Bills this offseason

The Buffalo Bills have a need at cornerback. It’s still unclear how that gap will be bridged.

Currently the top of the team’s depth chart at the position is Dane Jackson. Even if Buffalo’s coaching staff has belief in him, more still needs to be added.

Not only did Levi Wallace depart via free agency, Tre’Davious White’s knee injury from 2021 is likely to linger into next season.

If the Bills try to help the situation with a veteran, a recently signed player has an idea.

During the Bills’ voluntary workouts this week, Von Miller revealed he has been lobbying veteran free agent cornerback Joe Haden to sign in Buffalo while the two have golfed.

“We definitely talked about Buffalo, we definitely talked about him coming here, I don’t know what the hold up is,” Miller said.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said he hasn’t discussed Haden with Miller. Aside from that, no other hints were given at a possible signing.

At least we know the idea has been put in Haden’s head.

Having most recently played for the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2017, Haden was a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2010. The 33-year-old has earned three Pro Bowl nods in his career.

For more on Miller’s discussions with Haden, here are his full thoughts on the idea via WKBW-TV:

.@JoeBuscaglia asked if Von Miller has been recruiting Joe Haden on the golf course. The answer is yes. #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/aZYrzddK5c — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 20, 2022

