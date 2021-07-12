Von Miller: If Aaron Rodgers is available, Broncos have right front office to get deal done

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are competing for Denver’s starting quarterback job, but the possibility of the team adding Aaron Rodgers remains a dream of Broncos fans. Even Lock and Bridgewater would have to admit the reigning NFL MVP would rank as an upgrade at the position.

Von Miller was asked what he’s heard about the prospect.

“What have I heard?” the star pass rusher told Mike Klis of 9News on Sunday. “First and foremost, I’m comfortable with Drew. I’m comfortable with Teddy. G.P. (General Manager George Paton) and (president of football operations) John Elway. If A-Rod is out there for us to get him, those are the two guys to have on the job.

“John Elway, he’s done a great job of working the big-time guys before — Peyton (Manning) and DeMarcus (Ware) and Aqib (Talib) — all these other guys. So if there’s a guy to be had, G.P. and John Elway are the two to put on it, if it can be done. If it can’t, I’m comfortable with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. They’ve impressed the hell out of me and impressed the hell out of everybody during OTAs.

“So I’m super excited for those guys. Another year for Drew Lock, I think this will be the time for him to turn it on. So either way we go, it’s looking bright for us.”

Lock, 24, completed only 57.3 percent of his passes last season and threw 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His 75.4 passer rating ranked 32nd among 35 qualifying quarterbacks.

Bridgewater, 28, has started 31 more games than Lock. He completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games for the Panthers last season. Carolina replaced Bridgewater with Sam Darnold this offseason.

Rodgers said Saturday he would “figure things out in a couple weeks” when asked about his future.

