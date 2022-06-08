Von Miller has Aaron Donald on his Mount Rushmore of pass rushers

Von Miller is one of the best pass rushers of this generation, destined for the Hall of Fame with two Super Bowl rings and three first-team All-Pro selections – so far. He knows a great pass rusher when he sees one, and he’s seen a ton of them during his 11 years in the NFL.

So when Kevin Hart asked Miller who he would put on his Mount Rushmore of pass rushers, it’s a list worth paying attention to. He played with Aaron Donald last season and got a close look at how dominant he is as a pass rusher, and he couldn’t leave him off his Mount Rushmore.

“It starts with Bruce Smith, 200 sacks, you know you gotta go with him,” Miller said. “DeMarcus Ware, he changed the game. I love DeMarcus Ware. You gotta put AD on there. I played with him, I’ve seen it up close and personal.”

It’s still incredible to think that the Rams had both Miller and Donald on the same defense last season. They likely wouldn’t have won the Super Bowl if not for their trade to acquire Miller, a massive midseason move to put them over the top.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t retain Miller in free agency this offseason, so they no longer have that Hall of Fame tandem leading the pass rush.