Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald sidestepped a question about his potential retirement after winning Super Bowl LVI.

But one of his key teammates addressed the potential of Donald hanging up his cleats after the game.

“I don’t know, man. He’s done everything you can possibly do,” now two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller said. “But this feeling here, there’s nothing like it. It’s addictive. Once you feel this — coming to the Super Bowl is one thing. But winning it is different. And we’ll just have to see.

“He’s done so much. But I’ll tell you, this feeling is great. It just makes you want it more and more and more. But he’s definitely capped off a great career, if he chooses to do that. But this is an addictive feeling and I can’t see him walking away from this.”

Donald finished Super Bowl LVI with four total tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits. He combined with defensive tackle Greg Gaines to stuff a Cincinnati run for no gain on third-and-1 with 48 seconds left. Then he got to Joe Burrow on fourth-and-1, spinning the quarterback around to force an errant, incomplete throw and seal the 23-20 victory.

“He’s different, man. He’s the truth, man,” Miller said of Donald. “He does everything well. He never turns it off — on the football field, off the football field, in the locker room. Flying on the plane. To games flying on the plane, away from games. Working out. In meetings. He’s the same guy. He was determined for this moment. It feels good to be a part of this win for him.”

Von Miller: Aaron Donald’s done everything, but winning a Super Bowl is addictive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk