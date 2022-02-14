Rams pass rusher Von Miller sacked Joe Burrow twice in Super Bowl LVI, giving himself a place in the NFL record book.

Combining those two sacks with the 2.5 Miller recorded in his Super Bowl 50 MVP performance, Miller now has 4.5 sacks in Super Bowls. That ties the record, set by Charles Haley, who also had 4.5 sacks across the five Super Bowls he played in with the Cowboys and 49ers.

Miller also tied another record, becoming just the second player to have two multi-sack Super Bowls. Former Giant Justin Tuck, who sacked Tom Brady twice in both Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI, is the only other player with multiple sacks in the Super Bowl twice.

With his strong performance in the Rams’ Super Bowl run and his many years of greatness in Denver, there’s no doubt that Miller has punched his ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Von Miller has 4.5 sacks in Super Bowls, tying Charles Haley for the most ever originally appeared on Pro Football Talk