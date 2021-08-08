Von Dohren gets 100th win at Big Diamond

Aug. 7—Craig Von Dohren and Brett Kressley are staging a two-man race for the Modified championship at Grandview Speedway.

On Friday night, the Berks County drivers took their show on the road to Big Diamond Raceway in Schuylkill County for another tight and controversial race.

Kressley, the points leader at Grandview, crossed the finish line first in the 30-lap feature race. But Von Dohren finished second and later was awarded the victory when Kressley was disqualified for aggressive driving.

It was the 100th career victory at Big Diamond for Von Dohren, who is second in points at Grandview as he chases his second straight title at Bechtelsville and 12th overall.

Kressley has five wins at Grandview this season, Von Dohren has three.

It looked like it was going to be another competitive night between the rivals when Kressley and Von Dohren each won their heats.

The battled for much of the race before Kressley was disqualified when track officials ruled he took out early race leader Jared Umbenhauer on the final lap.

Louden Reimert finished second followed by Dillon Steuer, Alex Yankowski and Timmy Buckwalter.