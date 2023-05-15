De’Von Achane shares opinion on comparisons to former Pro Bowl RB

The Miami Dolphins are wrapping up their rookie minicamp on Monday, which included the four drafted rookies, 21 undrafted rookies and a number of players who received tryouts.

One rookie who hopes to make an impact in his first season is third-round pick De’Von Achane.

The running back had a solid career at Texas A&M, recording 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry. However, he now enters a backfield that includes four veterans and an undrafted rookie.

Prior to the start of his rookie campaign, Achane has heard the comparisons that have been thrust his way to former Pro Bowl running back Darren Sproles.

“Yeah, I know who he is,” Achane told reporters on Friday. “He was one of the shorter backs like I am. Great running back. Like you said, all great running backs don’t have to be big, 6’3”, 6’4”. I feel like he’s a great example of that. So I feel like, like I said, everybody talks about my size, but I know what I’m capable of and I’m good at the size that I am right now.”

While Sproles (5-foot-6) may be a couple of inches shorter than Achane (5-foot-8) the two share more similarities than just their stature.

Both have shown the ability to be impressive pass-catchers and make plays with the ball in their hands. On top of that, they both have seen success on special teams.

Sproles played 14 years in the NFL, an extremely long career for a running back, especially one of his size. And, if the Dolphins can get that out of Achane, both sides would likely be ecstatic with how things turned out.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

A healthy Brandon Jones could be key chess piece for Vic Fangio Dolphins signing XFL DB Bryce Thompson Dolphins' all-time record vs. each opponent on 2023 schedule

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire