De’Von Achane continues to garner respect among his Dolphins teammates

Football is here, and De’Von Achane is ready to show the NFL what his teammates have witnessed all training camp. It’s safe to say that everyone expected Achane to be drafted, while when and where was a different question. His speed and proven ability to be the lead back on a run-heavy team that routinely plays against the top defenses in College Football is highly enticing.

With that being said, his size will always come into question now that he is among the elite of the elite on a daily basis. However, just like in college, it doesn’t matter, and as the old saying goes, “The cream will rise to the top.” There’s no need to take my word for it; you can see below what his Dolphins teammates say about it.

“I’ve seen him running between tackles and break tackles and stay on his feet and do a lot of amazing stuff this camp,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said of Achane, via The Palm Beach Post. “I’m like, ‘Man, he’s going to be good.'” “He’s very talented,” backup quarterback Mike White said. “You can see that from Day 1 when he got here after rookie minicamp. Athletically, he’s very gifted and I think he’s starting to really learn the nuances of the pro game. He’s not a gadgety speed guy.”

I could find these types of comments all day, but if you want to check him out in action, he will run through the Falcon’s defense on Friday night.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire