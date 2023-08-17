Who are Volusia-Flagler's best defensive backs entering the 2023 football season?

Welcome to the Daytona Beach area's version of the no-fly zone.

Volusia and Flagler counties have produced a long line of elite defensive backs in recent seasons — Avantae Williams, Cyrus Fagan, Meiko Dotson, AJ Westbrook, just to name a few. And this year's group belongs right up there with the best.

So, who cracks the list for the 2023 season? Let's find out.

1. Zavier Mincey, Mainland

Mainland cornerback Zay Mincey (3) intercepts a pass intended for Lake Wales running back Xavier Marlow (1) in the second quarter during the Class 3S football state championship game between Lake Wales and Mainland at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday, December 16, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Just about every major college football program in the country has made its pitch to Mincey, an All-American and two-year starter at cornerback. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder trimmed that list of suitors down to 10 ahead of his first official visits in June — Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCF.

Mincey possesses the size, speed, leaping ability and the ball skills to match up with the nation's elite wide receivers. Evaluators believe his long-term future lies at safety, though Buccaneers coach Travis Roland played him to the single-receiver side in his team's playoff run, entrusting him to erase an opponent's best playmaker.

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Mincey is the No. 122 overall player and the No. 10 safety in the 2024 graduating class.

2. Ezaiah Shine, Mainland

Shine played quarterback for the Bucs to start the 2020 season, but he's found his home at cornerback instead. The athletic 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior emerged as a Power Five target in March after a strong showing at the ESPN Under Armour camp in Miami.

Iowa State and Maryland hosted Shine for official visits in June, and he also spent a weekend at UCF in an unofficial capacity. Florida, Florida State and others are keeping tabs on Shine as well, and his recruitment could explode even further with a big final season.

3. Kamron Chamble, Spruce Creek

Spruce Creek's Kamron Chamble (6) intercepts a pass during a game with New Smyrna Beach, Friday, Oct. 22, 2022.

The 6-foot, 175-pound safety led Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties with five interceptions last season, turning in a pair of dominant showings against Atlantic Coast and New Smyrna Beach. In the latter game, Chamble preserved a shutout with a pick in the end zone and another with one hand on a deep throw with less than three minutes remaining.

Chamble registered 30 tackles, five pass breakups and one forced fumble in addition to the local interception crown.

Honorable Mention: Justin Brown Jr., DeLand; Jaeden Franco, University; Rameir Gordon, DeLand; Kwasie Kwaku Jr., Atlantic; Jordan Mills, Matanzas; Armoni Spurlock, New Smyrna Beach

