Volusia-Flagler High School Athlete of the Week poll: Dec. 5

It's time to vote for the Volusia-Flagler Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 2. Athletes for all in-season sports are eligible.

Last week, Mainland basketball player Anovia Sheals and University wrestler Bry Kaminsky took home the honors, each claiming 40% of the votes.

The News-Journal gathers nominees from scores and stats emailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across the area. Coaches can email nominees to cvinel@gannett.com.

Voting will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour.

Basketball

Elijah Laird, Pine Ridge: The senior poured in 28 points in a victory over Atlantic.

Haylee Morelli, Trinity Christian: The freshman dropped 36 points — eight more than the Eagles’ opponent — in a win over Orangewood Christian.

Sarah Randolph, Seabreeze: Against Palatka, the senior scored 19 points and collected a game-best 18 rebounds, continuing her early-season dominance on the boards.

Iniya Reddicks, Deltona: The freshman raced to 29 points, hitting 14 of her 17 shots in a win over Seabreeze.

Soccer

Lauren Abrahams, Mainland: The junior struck for three goals in a 5-4 victory over Taylor.

Lailani Greene, Deltona: The senior kicked in all four of the Wolves’ goals in a 4-3 win over Taylor.

Chloe Waldo, Spruce Creek: The sophomore scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-1 win over Menendez.

Wrestling

Ethan Laupepa, Flagler Palm Coast: Laupepa won all four of his matches at 215 pounds to claim first place (26 team points) at the Arlington Optimist Invitational.

Mariah Mills, Matanzas: The junior was undefeated in four matches at the Lady Clash of the Titans, placing first with 26 team points in the 110-pound class.

Sawyer Vanrider, New Smyrna Beach: Vanrider took second at 190 points at the Varsity Clash of the Titans, winning three of his four matches and racking up 20.5 team points.

