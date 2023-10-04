Which Volusia-Flagler area high school football players earned game balls in Week 6?

True championship contenders emerge during district competition. Three Volusia County squads proved their merit in Week 6, kickstarting their respective playoff pushes.

Mainland and University both improved to 6-0, and will rest up on bye this coming Friday. DeLand survived a back-and-forth battle with Spruce Creek and prepares for a West Volusia rivalry this week with a trophy and bragging rights on the line.

Eight local teams entered Week 6 in playoff position but that figures to change for the worse. Spruce Creek, New Smyrna Beach, Flagler Palm Coast, Matanzas and Halifax were each on the wrong end of results Friday.

Here are some athletes who helped their respective teams to victory, putting in performances worthy of game balls.

Isaiah Baker, University

Improving its record to 6-0, University has had its fair share of game ball recipients on offense. This week, it was junior receiver Baker's turn to stand out.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder secured four receptions for 72 yards and two of Malachi Walters' four touchdown passes. He scored on the Titans' third play from scrimmage, a 26-yard grab that set the tone for a 41-7 blowout at New Smyrna Beach.

Walters completed 14 of 18 throws for 184 yards, and Anthony May paced the running game with 71 yards on eight carries. Carlito Betancourt had eight tackles and a sack, and Justin Ortiz made four solo tackles with a pair of TFLs.

Dakwon Evans, Matanzas

Matanzas turned around and quickly put Friday's loss to St. Augustine behind it with a 42-13 triumph at Deltona in a makeup game rescheduled for Monday.

The Pirates dominated the trenches, anchored by strong defensive showings from Braden Russell and Jaxson Saterfield, and shook off a slow offensive start as senior quarterback Evans found a rhythm.

Evans rushed for two touchdowns, one in each half, and threw another to Jordan Mills. The Pirates are idle Friday, but face a three-game district gauntlet in the coming weeks: Gainesville and Clay at home, followed by Menendez on the road.

Hayden Hayes, Seabreeze

Seabreeze broke into the win column for the first time in the Lester Davis era, prevailing in a 54-30 shootout against Deltona on Thursday night.

Hayes was at the center of the Sandcrabs' offensive explosion, throwing for 325 yards, rushing for 70 and accounting for six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing). The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior surpassed 300 passing yards for the second time this season, doing so on the losing end of a similar scorefest against University three weeks ago.

TJ Moore, DeLand

DeLand ground out a 28-27 victory over Spruce Creek to join University at the top of the District 9-4S standings, putting together a 95-yard drive in the fourth quarter to take the lead.

Moore attempted just six passes, but wore the Hawks down with his physical running style. The senior quarterback had a team-high 19 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns. In total, the Bulldogs ran 45 times for 335 yards, with Javon Ross adding a pair of scores on the ground.

Ross added an interception at the goal line, and BJ Campbell sacked Luke Smith on fourth down to end the Hawks' final comeback bid.

Tyshawn Pitts, Mainland

Mainland tallied its third shutout in six games, opening its District 9-3S title defense with a comfortable 45-0 rout of Pine Ridge.

With five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray sidelined, and Florida State coach Mike Norvell in attendance, Pitts stepped into a larger role and recorded two sacks and a forced fumble.

The Buccaneers, ranked No. 1 in Class 3S in no fewer than three major polls, play consecutive Thursday night games after their Week 7 bye.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: High school football: Volusia-Flagler Week 6 game ball winners