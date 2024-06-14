Volunteers split with Metros at home

Jun. 14—DICKINSON — The 3-7 Dickinson Volunteers outlasted the Minot Metros in a narrow, 7-6 win to get things started at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark on Thursday, June 13, but couldn't come back from a 10-3 deficiency in the nightcap, eventually taking the 15-11 home loss despite 8 comeback runs down the stretch in Game 2. Emerson Simnioniw pitched a complete-game gem in the first game of the night, striking out 9 and surrendering no walks and 8 hits — with only 4 of the runs being earned — while Drew Gabel took the loss in the second-half of the twin-bill on 4.1 innings of work with a strikeout and 8 walks on only 6 hits as the Vols coughed-up 5 errors over seven innings in the field.

Paced by a 2-run homer from shortstop Cameron Wolf in the first inning, the Volunteers ratcheted-up the pressure in the third with 3 runs and managed to keep the Metros on their heels down the stretch, adding 2 insurance runs in the fifth inning and backing Simnioniw up with solid defense on only 1 fielding-error over seven innings of work.

Simnioniw helped his cause with a solid performance at the plate as well, going 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen-base and 4 RBI as the only Dickinson player with a multi-hit opener. Wolf ended up with 3 RBI in Game 1 in a 1-for-3 outing with a sacrifice-fly thrown in for a crucial Volunteers run.

Wolf's dinger also plated Jake Balliet in the first after Minot scored a run in the top-half of the inning to take the lead. Then the Metros regained the lead in a 3-run top of the third before the Vols responded with 3 of their own as the see-saw battle continued. First-baseman Easton Hugelen and Balliet walked and Wolf's sac-fly plated left-fielder Keyan Hoff in the meantime, then Simnioniw pushed Hugelan and Balliet across the plate on a double for the 5-4 advantage.

Minot again tied the game with a run in the top of the fourth frame, but in the fifth inning Hugelen singled and Balliet walked and Wolf moved pinch-runner Ryder Fink to third on a lineout before another 2-run hit from Simnioniw closed out the scoring for the Volunteers, who held on for the win.

Minot raced to a 5-run first frame, and Dickinson was able to respond with a two-out rally that featured a Balliet single and a walk to Wolf followed by an RBI-single from Simnioniw that plated Balliet and sent Wolf to third. That was followed by right-fielder Jace Jaeger's 2-run double to left that sent Wolf and Simnioniw home and closed the gap to 5-3.

But 5 more runs in the next inning for Minot almost proved to be too much for the Vols, who scored a run in the third, then the 4 runs the Metros scored in the top of the fifth was all-she-wrote — despite the hosts' 5-run outburst in the bottom of the inning — and the visitors managed to hold-off the Volunteers the rest of the way even though the hosts added a run in each of the last two innings in the comeback effort that fell slightly short.

Hugelen was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and Balliet ended the game with a 2-for-5 effort with a run while Wolf closed out the contest on 3-for-4 hitting with 2 steals and 4 runs. Jaeger also had a multi-hit nightcap at 3-for-3 with 2 stolen-bases, a run and 3 RBI.

