Volunteers split doubleheader with Bismarck on the road

Jun. 7—BISMARCK — The Dickinson American Legion Volunteers A team took home their first win of the season in a come-from-behind, 6-5 opener after the Thursday, June 6 doubleheader at Bismarck, but couldn't overcome the Capitals in the 3-2 nightcap loss.

The Volunteers raced to a quick, 3-0 lead by the end of the third inning, as third-baseman Emerson Simnioniw ripped a single to right-field and immediately stole second to put him in scoring position and took third on a wild-pitch before coming across the plate on a Drew Gabel single to center for the 1-0 lead.

The second saw 2 more runs for the visitors, with a two-out single from first-baseman Jake Balliet that resulted in another steal of second base and an RBI-triple from shortstop Cameron Wolf, followed by a single from Simnioniw that scored Wolf on the play for a 3-0 advantage.

After the Capitals notched 3 runs of their own in response during the next two frames and took a narrow, 4-3 lead after the bottom of the sixth, Gabel singled to right in the top of the seventh and gave way to pinch-runner Ryder Fink, who scored off a bunt-single from Trey Campbell that created an error on the throw and tied the game at 4-4. The Vols took the lead for good on the next at-bat through a double from catcher Jordan Ham that scored Campbell, plus another insurance run from as Ham was advanced to third on a single from Damien Freeburg and sacrificed across the plate on a shot to right by Balliet to post a 6-4 lead.

The Capitals brought 1 run across the plate during the final three outs, but relief-pitcher Parker Sayler earned the win on 2.1 innings of work with 4 strikeouts while giving up a pair of walks and 2 hits to close out the game at 6-5. The staff of Easton Hugelan and Freeburg combined for 4.2 innings with 8 Ks while scattering 3 hits.

Ham went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run, while Campbell was the other multi-hitter on the afternoon at 2-of-3 with a steal, a run and 2 RBI.

The second-half of the twin-bill was a five-inning nailbiter, with Dickinson leading off the first with a 1-0 advantage on Simnioniw's leadoff single that was followed by a one-out passed-ball that plated him after stealing second and third during Hugelan's at-bat.

Bismarck tied the game in the second and the Volunteers again took the lead in the fourth as Freeburg singled and reached second on a passed-ball and third on a groundout from Fink, before coming across the dish on a two-out error by Bismarck.

The lead was short-lived, however, with the Capitals responding with a run in the bottom of each of the next two innings, resulting in the 3-2 loss. Ham struck out 7 and walked only 1 while forfeiting 2 earned-runs, and the Volunteers actually out-hit the Capitals in the game, 5-3.

Next-up for the Volunteers will be a Friday, June 7 home-doubleheader versus another Bismarck team — the Reps — with games beginning at 5 p.m. at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark.

For more information about the Dickinson Baseball Club and all the American Legion and Babe Ruth League action, please keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.dickinsonbaseball.com/page/show/742197-dickinson-baseball-home

.