Volunteers participate in Jasper County Special Olympics torch run

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The cool start to the day meant it was a great chance to grab a torch and hit the road.

Dozens of volunteers tackled the Jasper County Special Olympics Torch Run on Wednesday. The Webb City leg included local police officers, runners from probation and parole, and county court staff.

They ran north along Madison, passing several schools for high fives with kids, ultimately ending at the Praying Hands statue. Several folks from Special Olympics also joined in the four-mile run.

“It was really cool – especially with the kiddos. Um it was just an opportunity to connect with kids and you know something positive in the community. And so this is an opportunity to be positive, be a positive influence to kids,” said Erik Theis, Jasper County Court Admin.

The torch first started the day with a run through Joplin, carried by Joplin first responders to Webb City, with Carthage police taking on the third stage of the day.

