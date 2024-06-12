Volunteers earn second win of 2024 summer schedule

Jun. 12—BISMARCK — The balls were flying all over the yard at Haaland Field as the Dickinson Volunteers and Bismarck Senators combined for 46 total runs in a road-doubleheader that saw the visitors take the first-half of the twin-bill, 14-11, before narrowly losing the nightcap, 11-10. Parker Sayler earned the Game 1 win on 2.2 innings of work with 3 Ks after the Vols came back with a 6-run fifth inning after falling behind, 4-2 through the middle of the third.

Dickinson (2-6) racked-up 12 runs in the final three innings of the nightcap and outhit their hosts, 13-9 along the way as first-baseman Easton Hugelan went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI, a triple and a run and shortstop Cameron Wolf posted similar numbers on 2-of-4 at the plate with 2 runs, 3 RBI and a double. Right-fielder Jace Jaeger also had a multi-hit outing, going 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI and runs that included 2 doubles, while every Volunteer player had a hit during the opener.

Starter Jake Balliet lasted 4.1 innings before giving way to Sayler, fanning 4 along the way, and the two combined for 7 strikeouts, giving up only 6 earned runs on 9 hits as Dickinson committed 5 errors in the matchup.

Dickinson broke loose with 5 runs in the second frame and notched 2 each in the subsequent two innings to mount a 9-5 advantage, but Bismarck managed to overcome the visitors with 3 runs in the bottom of the third and 2 runs in both the fifth and final innings for the narrow, 11-10 victory.

Jordan Ham absorbed the loss in the opener, working for 4.1 innings and striking out 5 while allowing only 1 earned-run, as the Volunteers started off the night with a 4-error performance in the field. Hugelan came on for the final 2 frames and struck out 2 while walking 3 in the final two innings.

Ham had a solid outing at the plate, however, with a run and 3 RBI, while Sayler paced Dickinson with a 3-for-4 effort that included a run and an RBI, while Balliet went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Emerson Simnioniw drove in 2 and stole a pair of bases in the game, which also featured a pair of steals for Wolf.

Next-up for the Volunteers will be a Thursday home doubleheader at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark versus the Minot Metros with games beginning at 4 p.m.

