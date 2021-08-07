Volunteers clean up cemetery in Coquille

Aug. 6—After their lives ended, generations of Coquille residents have called the Masonic Cemetery their final resting place. Burial plots dating back more than 100 years were used to bury husbands and wives, sons and daughters, moms and dads.

For years, volunteers in the community kept the cemetery looking good, but when that stopped, grass, weeds and bushes took over the 10-acre cemetery.

Not anymore. Two local businessmen teamed up to clean up the cemetery this week, with Charlie Yancey and his crew from Northwest Custom Concepts cutting grass and tearing out bushes to honor those buried at the Masonic Cemetery. To get the equipment needed for the job, Mike Layton of Coquille Supply agreed to help.

"We're trying to get it cleaned up," Yancy said Monday. "You drive by and you didn't even know it was a cemetery. I didn't understand why it had gotten so high. It kind of hurt my heart driving by and seeing it like this."

Yancy said bringing his crew in to do the work was an easy decision to make.

"My forbearers aren't here, but if they were, I wouldn't want to see it like this," Yancy said. "We're here, we've got the equipment, we've got the guys. Why not?"

Yancy learned about the issues at the cemetery when he met Brian Stephens. A longtime Mason, Stephens just moved to Coquille and hired Yancy to do some work on his property. While Yancy was there, he brought up the state of the cemetery, and then things started rolling.

"I just moved here in July, and I saw this," Stephens said. "I was heartbroken. I called the grand lodge in Oregon. I talked to a couple of brothers to get this going."

What Stephens learned is two Masons volunteers to keep the cemetery clean for many years. But one of them recently died and the other was getting too old to do the work alone. So the weeds, grass and bushes slowly took over the cemetery.

Things got so bad, the city talked to the local Masons about doing something because of the fire danger of having so much tall, brown grass near homes and businesses.

Stephens said he has walked through much of the cemetery, but the overgrowth makes getting around difficult.

"When this is all done, I'm going to come out and take a good look," he said.

On Monday, Yancy got up early to get together his landscaping equipment. His crew of seven came to the cemetery early to get to work. While they normally do construction, landscaping is not the norm, but they jumped right in.

Duane Hacker joined his coworkers at the cemetery, and he said he wasn't surprised to get the call to come to someplace unusual.

"He's always trying to help out," Hacker said about his boss. "It sounds like they were in dire straits."

Working in a cemetery is challenging with headstones and gravesites making it difficult to run the large riding lawnmowers.

"We've been figuring out what we had in store and figuring out what we could do," Hacker said.

Hacker said most of the work was being done by hand, using weed eaters and other cutting devices. The main walkways were the easy part.

"He's getting some of it with the mower, but I'm envious," Hacker said while pointing at his coworker, Jared Vaara.

Yancy said his crew would remain at the cemetery until the work was done, but he said Coquille could really use some volunteers to keep up the cemetery on a regular basis.