Volunteers take 10-3 Saturday win at Miles City tourney

Jun. 24—MILES CITY, Mont. — With a 10-3, Saturday win over Lockwood at the Miles City tournament, the Dickinson Volunteers sent their record to 4-9 on the season after losing the other three games in the weekend road series, falling on Friday, 12-4, to American Legion Post 30's Bandits while coming up short on Saturday to the Riverton Raiders, 15-3, and being blanked by the Miles City Mavericks, 15-0, in the closing contest for the visitors on Sunday.

In Saturday's victory over Lockwood — the lone bright-spot of the three-day event — Jordan Ham earned the run-rule win on 3.2 innings of work with 3 strikeouts and a single earned-run while scattering 3 hits and walking a trio of batters. Keyan Hoff came on in relief to relinquish an earned-run and a hit with a single walk surrendered.

Lockwood scored a run in the bottom of the first and Dickinson responded two innings later with a pair of runs as second-baseman Dylan Gross scored on an error and shortstop Cameron Wolf came across the plate on a balk before the Volunteers plated 4 runs in each of the next two frames on their way to the win. Centerfielder Trey Campbell scored on a wild-pitch in the fourth and Wolf followed that up with a sacrifice-fly to score first-baseman Jake Balliet for the 4-1 lead, with Gross scoring on a fielder's choice soon after and right-fielder Jace Jaeger coming home on the next at-bat on a single to right field from Damien Freeburg for a 6-1 lead to the visitors.

After Lockwood answered with a run in the bottom of the inning, the Volunteers leapt into action with a 4-run fifth frame, with pinch-runner Ryder Fink scoring on an error and Campbell scoring on yet-another wild-pitch for the 8-2 lead, then designated-hitter Emerson Simnioniw walked Balliet home and Jaeger walked Gross across the dish to close out the scoring for Dickinson, with the game ending at 10-3.

Oddly enough, no Dickinson batter had a multi-hit outing, although Jaeger ended up with a pair of RBI and Gross finished with a game-high 3 runs, while Wolf and Balliet swiped a pair of bags with Balliet and Campbell each scoring twice.

In the 15-0 loss to Miles City, the Vols managed only a single safety and the visitors came away with just 2 hits in the loss to Riverton. But in the opening game of the series for Dickinson, Simnioniw went 2-for-3 with an RBI to help his cause on the mound and Wolf turned in a 2-for-3 performance of his own that featured a pair of RBI and a steal. But despite the 2 runs the Volunteers scored in the both the fourth and fifth innings, the visitors were unable to string the offense together to overcome the 9-run onslaught the bandits put up from the fourth inning, onwards.

Next-up for Dickinson's single-A American Legion team will be a doubleheader on the road at Haaland Field to face the Bismarck Reps on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 with games beginning at 4:30 p.m. before the Vols return to the comfy confines of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark on Thursday at 5 p.m. to host the Bismarck Capitals.

