Volta a Catalunya 2019 – stage seven results and standings: Miguel Angel Lopez holds on for victory after fending off Adam Yates' attack

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez wins the Volta a Catalunya - AFP

Astana's stunning start to the season continued when Colombia's Miguel Angel López held off Adam Yates' challenge to win the Tour of Catalunya on Sunday.

López, who snatched the lead by winning an uphill finish at La Molina on the fourth stage on Thursday, managed to keep his rivals at bay in the final stage which ended in Barcelona.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) went on the attack on Sunday but could not whittle down López's 14-second lead in the overall classification and Egan Bernal (Team Sky), the recent winner of Paris-Nice was third, 17 seconds behind his fellow Colombian..

It was the Kazakh-funded outfit's 21st victory of the season after stage wins on Paris-Nice and Tirreno Adriatico as López added to his Tour of Colombia title.

The stage was marred by a crash in a descent that took down Romain Bardet, who finished second in the 2016 Tour de France and third a year later.

AG2r-La Mondiale rider Bardet, along with fellow Frenchman Romain Barguil, the 2017 Tour's best climber, abandoned the race.

There were no early details on Bardet's injuries while Barguil's team Arkea-Samsic said he sustained cuts and bruises.

The WorldTour continues next week at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Belgium) while the Tour of the Basque Country gets under way on April 8.