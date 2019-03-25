Volta a Catalunya 2019 – stage one results and standings: Thomas De Gendt goes it alone to take early leader’s jersey

De Gendt's breakaway was maintained on the final climb up Port de Collsacreu - Velo

1 Thomas De Gendt, Lotto Soudal (BEL)

2 Maximilian Schachmann, Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)

3 Grega Bole, Bahrain-Merida (BRN)

4 Michael Matthews, Team Sunweb (GER)

Lotto Soudal's Thomas De Gendt took a 2m 48sec lead into the second stage of the Volta a Catalunya after breaking away to take the opening stage into the coastal town of Calella.

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) also broke away from the peloton in the closing stages to finish second, while Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida) took third after a bunch sprint. Chris Froome, meanwhile, finished safely in the pack.

De Gendt launched a solo attack 60km from the finish of the 163km stage after leading an early six-rider surge, attacking the main climb of Coll Formic. The four-minute lead he built was more than enough to survive the final ascent up Port de Collsacreu.

With little sign of the peloton closing the gap, De Gendt finished with the stage victory, the KOM classification jersey and the early leader’s jersey.

The Volta a Catalunya continues on Tuesday with the 179.6km second stage from Mataró to Sant Feliu de Guixols and concludes on Sunday in Barcelona.