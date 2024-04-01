Vols win series against Georgia

No. 5 Tennessee (24-5, 5-4 SEC) defeated No. 24 Georgia (22-6, 4-5 SEC), 7-0, on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee won the three-game series, 2-1, against the Bulldogs.

Sunday’s contest marked the third shutout for Tennessee this season and the first time Georgia was held scoreless in 2024.

Tennessee senior Zander Sechrist (1-0) pitched six innings and recorded seven strikeouts. He allowed one walk and four hits. Sechrist totaled 102 pitches, including 64 strikes, against 23 batters.

Nate Snead pitched three innings of relief and earned his second save this season.

The Vols recorded 14 hits in the series finale, including a home run by Dalton Bargo in the fifth inning.

Dylan Dreiling and Kavares Tears totaled three hits each for Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire