Vols win SEC Tournament for first time since 1979

For the first time since 1979, Tennessee has won the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship.

The second-seeded Volunteers claimed the title with a 65-50 victory over No. 8 Texas A&M Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Tennessee (26-7) scored the first 14 points of the game against Texas A&M (23-12).

The Vols had three players post double figures in the scoring column. Santiago Vescovi scored 14 of his game-high 17 points after halftime. He also had five assists for the Vols.

Josiah-Jordan James finished with a double-double as he had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kennedy Chandler added 14 points, six assists and four rebounds.

John Fulkerson, who scored eight points, had 12 rebounds to lead Tennessee, which never trailed in the game and led, 29-20, at halftime.

Tyrece Radford scored 13 points to lead the Aggies and Henry Coleman III added 12.