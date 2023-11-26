Vols win regular-season finale against Vanderbilt

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-8 SEC), 48-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols led, 31-10, at halftime.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III completed 22-of-32 passing attempts for 383 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He rushed for 11 yards and two touchdowns.

Nico Iamaleava entered the contest for Tennessee during the fourth quarter. He completed 9-of-12 passing attempts for 66 yards.

Jaylen Wright led the Vols in rushing yards with 75.

Ramel Keyton led Tennessee in receiving touchdowns (two), while McCallan Castles and Jacob Warren scored one receiving touchdown each.

Saturday’s contest was the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tennessee finished the 2023 regular-season with a .500 record in SEC play for the third consecutive year. The Vols have not achieved the feat since doing so for 16 straight seasons from 1989-2004.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire