Vols win another SEC series; top Gamecocks, 8-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No. 1 Tennessee baseball secured its ninth conference series victory of the season on Friday night, rallying to defeat South Carolina, 8-3.

The Gamecocks struck first against Drew Beam, as an RBI groundout, an RBI single and a sac fly had the visitors with a strong 3-0 edge early.

It remained a three-run SC lead until the sixth inning, when the Vols found their home-run stroke. Three swings of the bat did all the damage for the Big Orange in the remainder of the game.

Christian Moore started with a solo shot in the sixth – his 27th of the season – to put the home squad on the board, 3-1. Later in the inning, Hunter Ensley put UT out in front, 4-3, with a three-run bomb to the porch in left field.

In the seventh, with the rain pouring down, Blake Burke unloaded the bases for a grand slam and a definitive 8-3 lead for the Vols.

Beam (8-2) went 6.0 innings in the victory, allowing those three runs on five hits, while striking out four batters.

Tennessee (45-10, 21-8 SEC) will wrap-up the South Carolina series on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

