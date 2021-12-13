Vols’ wide receiver commit Chas Nimrod announces signing time

2022 wide receiver prospect Chas Nimrod committed to Tennessee on Aug. 5.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Nimrod on July 31.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound wide receiver is from Bentonville High School in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Nimrod announced he will sign his national letter of intent Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. EST.

“Join me at 5:15 p.m. CST Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the TAC as I sign my NLI to play for Vol football,” he said on Twitter. “All family, friends, coaches, teachers, fans and media are welcome.”

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

