Vols’ wide receiver commit accepts invitation to On3 Elite Series

2025 Tennessee wide receiver commit Radarious Jackson accepted an invitation to the On3 Elite Series.

“The purpose of the On3 Elite Series is to educate and inform high school athletes how to safely and successfully navigate the NIL era,” On3 announced. “On3 Elite will bring in former college and professional athletes, marketing executives, legal and financial experts, and other relevant voices to a private two-day event designed for 50 top high school football recruits, along with their parents, from the class of 2025.”

Jackson committed to Tennessee on April 22 over Ole Miss, Auburn and Mississippi State

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound four-star wide receiver is from Sheffield High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

He is ranked as the No. 259 overall prospect in the class of 2025. Jackson also ranks as the No. 29 wide receiver and No. 4 player in Tennessee.

Chris Day/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire