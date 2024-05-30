Vols Vitello has high praise for pitcher Kirby Connell

Knoxville, TN — Kirby Connell has been even-keeled his entire time at Tennessee.

The super senior who at one time called Northeast Tennessee home has been one of Tony Vitello’s go-to arms out of the bullpen the last four seasons.

Connell does not blow anyone away with his stuff… but the slow methodical pitching has paid off over his career. Connell has quickly grown into a fan favorite partially due to his mustache. but also because of the way he carries himself on the mound.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.