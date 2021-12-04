Vols are victorious at Colorado

In this article:

Facing its first true road test of the 2021-22 season, Tennessee captured a victory Saturday.

The No. 13 Volunteers defeated Colorado, 69-54, at Coors Event Center in Boulder, Colorado.

Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler scored 27 points to lead the Volunteers (6-1) past the Buffaloes, coached by Tad Boyle, a former UT director of basketball operations.

Tennessee led 34-24 at halftime against the Buffaloes (6-3).

Santiago Vescovi scored 13 points and had two assists for the Vols, while John Fulkerson totaled 10 points, six rebounds and two assists for Tennessee.

Forward Evan Battey led the Buffaloes with 12 points. He also had seven rebounds.

The Vols play Texas Tech Tuesday in the Jimmy V. Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN.