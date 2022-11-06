Vols’ updated percentage chances in final three games and to appear in College Football Playoff
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia.
The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium.
The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 poll released Nov. 1.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Below are win percentage chances for Tennessee in its final three regular-season games, chances to win the SEC East, SEC championship, an appearance in the College Football Playoff and to win a national championship. Percentage chances are from ESPN.
Missouri: 92.8 percent
South Carolina: 86.3 percent
Vanderbilt: 95.9 percent
Tennessee's projected final regular season record: 10.8-1.3
Tennessee's chances to win SEC East: 1.2 percent
Tennessee's chances to win SEC: 0.8 percent
Tennessee's chances to make College Football Playoff: 64.0 percent
Tennessee's chances to make College Football Playoff national championship game: 27.5 percent
Tennessee's chances to win national championship: 11.2 percent
