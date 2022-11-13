Vols’ updated percentage chances in final two games and to appear in College Football Playoff

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.

Saturday’s contest was the Vols’ final home game during the 2022 season. Tennessee also celebrated senior day versus Missouri.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee's football schedule

Below are win percentage chances for Tennessee in its final two regular-season games, an appearance in the College Football Playoff and to win a national championship. Percentage chances are from ESPN.

South Carolina: 89.4 percent

Vanderbilt: 95.4 percent

Tennessee's projected final regular season record: 10.8-1.2

Tennessee's chances to make College Football Playoff: 57.8 percent

Tennessee's chances to make College Football Playoff national championship game: 23.7 percent

Tennessee's chances to win national championship: 9.4 percent

College Football Playoff trophy

