Vols unveil 2023 football media guide cover

Southeastern Conference media days kicked off Monday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Media days will conclude with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and student-athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren on Thursday.

The Vols unveiled its “2023 Football Record Book” at SEC media days. Tennessee’s media day cover, as well as Heupel’s accomplishments, can be viewed below.

Tennessee is slated to report for fall training camp on Aug. 1 before practicing for the first time on Aug. 2.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season versus Virginia on Sept. 2. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff between Tennessee and the Cavaliers is slated for noon EDT and will be televised by ABC.

Tennessee's 2023 football media guide. pic.twitter.com/NSy0ZLbiPW — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) July 17, 2023

